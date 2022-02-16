- The AUD/USD extends its gains in the week, so far up 0.78%.
- Increasing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict could not stop the rise of the risk-sensitive AUD.
- Fed’s Kashkari and Harker favor 25 bps “gradual” increases on fear of causing a recession.
- AUD/USD in the short-term is upward biased, but it would face strong resistance in the 0.7210-43 area.
During the North American session, the AUD/USD edges higher though barely short of weekly tops amid a risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7186.
Failure of de-escalation in the Russia/Ukraine conflict dampened the market mood. Earlier in the European session, European bourses were trading in the green following Tuesday’s news that Russian troops were moving back, as reported by Russian authorities. However, the lack of confirmation by Western officials, led by US Secretary of State Blinken, who on Wednesday said that they continue to see critical Russian units moving towards the border and not away, shifted market participants’ sentiment.
Ukraine President Zelenskiy confirmed the headline above around 17:25 GMT, saying he doesn’t see Russian troops pull back.
Fed’s Kashkary and Harker favor “gradual” interest rates hikes
Around 16:00 GMT, Minnesota Fed’s President Neil Kaskari said that the US central bank could soften demand by hiking rates, but that won’t address the supply-side issues. He favors gradual rate hikes, and he sees inflation at 3% by the end of the year, in line with most forecasts. Kashkari sees a risk of recession if the Fed hikes too aggressive.
Later on the day, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he supported a 25 bps increase to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) in the March meeting. He said that “we need to do what we need to do to curb inflation but not overreact and possibly dampen an economy that is, in some ways, doing very well.”
Before Wall Street opened, the US economic docket featured Retail Sales for January. The headline came at 3.8% m/m higher than the 2% estimations, while the so-called core sales, which exclude gasoline and cars, rose by 3.3% m/m, crushing the 0.8% foreseen. Furthermore, US Industrial Production rose 1.4% m/m, better than the 0.4%, and Capacity Utilization jumped 77.6% from 76.60%, the highest jump in December 2021.
At 19:00 GMT, AUD/USD traders turn their attention to the FOMC monetary policy minutes, followed at 23:30 GMT, by the release of the Australian Employment report, which could shed some clues about what the RBA is going to do next.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, the AUD/USD has risen steadily since the beginning of the Asian session. Geopolitical headlines caused a minor dip, though at press time is trading at new daily highs, near the 0.7200 figure.
The AUD/USD is neutral biased but upwards in the short-term. The AUD/USD first resistance would be 0.7200. Breach of the latter would expose a three-month-old downslope trendline around 0.7210, followed by the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7243.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7185
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.7151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.713
|Daily SMA50
|0.7171
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7101
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains intraday gains post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades near its daily highs at 1.1395 after the release of the US FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document provided no new clues on a March rate hike, failing to impress market participants.
GBP/USD ticks higher, remains within familiar levels
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. UK inflation jumped to 5.5% YoY in December, reviving speculation of a BOE hike.
Gold resuming the advance ahead of FOMC Minutes
Spot gold trades with gains around $1,863, recovering amid a souring market’s mood. A pinch of optimism could be seen during European trading hours, but it ended up fading after Wall Street’s opening.
Litecoin price set to break the downtrend as relief rally sweeps markets
LTC set to continue on the wings of the relief rally after some positive signals out of Moscow. Expect the relief rally to continue over into the end of the week, with around 11% of gains on the table.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.