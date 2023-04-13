AUD/USD extends gains to weekly highs, approaches 0.6800

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • US Dollar Index tumbles after US economic data. 
  • US stocks rise on Thursday, the Nasdaq leads with a 1.40% gain. 
  • AUD/USD up by almost a hundred pips, approaches 0.6800. 

The AUD/USD gained momentum after the release of US Data and continued to move higher during the American session amid risk appetite. The pair is hovering around 0.6778, at the highest level since April 4. 

Earlier on Thursday, the Australia Employment report surprised with a 53K job gain in March above the 20K of market consensus. Analysts at ANZ, don’t think this will be enough for the Reserve Bank of Australia “to return to hiking the cash rate in May, given its reasoning for pausing in April: to assess the impacts of the cumulative 350bp of hikes delivered so far, given the long lags of monetary policy.”

The Aussie rose modestly after the jobs report, with AUD/USD climbing back above 0.6700. The rally took place after the release of US economic data, with wholesale inflation falling more than expected in March and Jobless Claims pointing to a softer labor market. Those number triggered a dollar sell-off and boosted risk appetite. 

The context on Thursday favors commodity currencies. AUD/USD is up by almost a hundred pips and NZD/USD has broken above 0.6300. 

Looking at 0.6800

The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6776, the highest level in a week and is testing the 55-day Simple Moving Average. A break above would turn the attention to the 0.6800 area. 

The technical outlook looks constructive for the Aussie in the short-term. A slide under 0.6600 would strengthen the US Dollar

Technical outlook 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6774
Today Daily Change 0.0084
Today Daily Change % 1.26
Today daily open 0.669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6689
Daily SMA50 0.6758
Daily SMA100 0.68
Daily SMA200 0.6745
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6723
Previous Daily Low 0.6649
Previous Weekly High 0.6793
Previous Weekly Low 0.6641
Previous Monthly High 0.6784
Previous Monthly Low 0.6564
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6652
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6613
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6762
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6801

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data

EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500

GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500

GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.

GBP/USD News

Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data

Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data

Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.

Gold News

Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security

Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security

Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price. 

Read more

Core inflation pressures remain elevated

Core inflation pressures remain elevated

Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures