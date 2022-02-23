AUD/USD eases from six-week top towards 0.7200 as Russia-Ukraine jitters sour sentiment

- AUD/USD retreats after refreshing multi-day top, pausing three-day uptrend of late.
- Wednesday’s initially upbeat mood spoiled as Ukraine declared state of emergency, as well as chatters over Russian troops.
- Aussie wage price data came in stronger but below RBA’s target, Fed’s Daly sounds cautiously optimistic.
- Aussie Private Capital Expenditure, second reading of US Q4 GDP will decorate calendar.
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7230, following a pullback from a six-week high, as market sentiment sours on escalating fears of the Russia-Ukraine war. In doing so, the Aussie pair pauses three-day uptrend during the early Thursday morning in Asia.
The risk barometer pair rallied to the highest since mid-January the previous day before reversing from 0.7285 as the odds of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine gained pace, backed by the US intelligence. Also keeping the risk higher were cyber-attacks on Ukrainian banks and the government.
It’s worth noting that Kyiv recently declared a 30-day state of emergency and Foreign Minister Dmtryo Kuleba also requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council. Furthermore, satellite imagery company Maxar conveyed new deployments of Moscow’s troops in western Russia.
Such headlines weighed on the AUD/USD prices and probe the previous three-day uptrend.
In addition to the geopolitical fears, cautiously optimistic Fedspeak also contributed to the AUD/USD pair’s latest pullback. Recently, San Fransisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that interest rates will be moving up this year to a level more consistent with where the economy is, according to Reuters. "It's too early to call how far rates will need to rise this year,” the policymaker added.
At home, Australia’s Wage Price Index for the fourth quarter (Q4) closely missed the 2.4% YoY forecast despite crossing 2.2% previous readout with a 2.3% level. The wage price gauge matched 0.7% expected figures on MoM. That said, the Construction Work Done contracted to -0.4% from -0.3%, versus +2.5% market consensus, during the stated period.
Given being in the driver’s seat, AUD/USD traders need to pay attention to the geopolitical headlines due to their recent fame. Talking about data, Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q4, expected +2.6% versus -2.2% prior, will direct immediate moves ahead of the second reading of the US Q4 GDP, expected 7.0% versus 6.9% prior.
Technical analysis
Failures to provide a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA and a descending trend line from mid-November, respectively around 0.7240 and 0.7275, keep AUD/USD buyers cautious. However, sellers need validation from a four-month-old previous resistance line, close to 0.7180 for re-entry.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7231
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.7217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7134
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7173
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sharply towards 1.1300 as Ukraine – Russia conflict escalates
The shared currency in the week is recording a loss of 0.12%. Ukraine – Russia tensions keep grabbing the spotlight amid diplomacy failure. EUR/USD path of least resistance is downwards and soon could break under the 1.1300 handle.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold looks to reclaim $1914 amid risk-aversion theme
Gold price is eyeing $1914.34 as investors prefer precious metal amid safe-haven appeal. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the latter declared a state of emergency. Investors are eyeing Thursday's US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims.
Cardano holders stay strong amidst the altcoin's recovery from recent drop
The overall crypto market capitalization dropped significantly, from $2 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst rising geopolitical tension. Cardano holders have maintained their wallet balance above $10.12 billion ADA despite the price drop, fueling a bullish outlook.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.