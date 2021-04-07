AUD/USD drops to 0.7620 area, eyes on FOMC Minutes

- AUD/USD lost its traction following a quiet Asian session.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stage a convincing rebound.
- FOMC will release the minutes of its March meeting later in the day.
The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory supported by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. After moving sideways during the Asian session on Wednesday, the pair lost its traction and dropped to a daily low of 0.7622. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.45% on the day at 0.7627.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Commonwealth Bank Services PMI edged higher to 55.5 in March from 53.4. However, this reading missed the market expectation of 56.2. Nevertheless, the market reaction was largely muted.
DXY consolidates losses on Wednesday
On the other hand, the bearish pressure surrounding the US Treasury bond yields seems to have softened on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost more than 3% on Tuesday, is currently flat on the day at 1.647%, allowing the USD to stay resilient against its major rivals. Currently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting small losses at 92.22.
Later in the session, Goods Trade Balance will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. More importantly, the FOMC will release the minutes of its March meeting at 1800 GMT.
Previewing this publication, "the FOMC minutes will be scoured for clues to the logic, timing and size of any change to the Treasury intervention," noted FXStreet Analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Any notice that the conditions for a reduction in bond purchases were discussed will be taken as an indication that the time is approaching with commensurate market impact."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7625
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.768
|Daily SMA50
|0.7717
|Daily SMA100
|0.7644
|Daily SMA200
|0.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.767
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7605
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.