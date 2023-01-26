AUD/USD has surged higher over the past few sessions. Economists at Credit Suisse stick with their bullish bias and look for further gains.
Short and medium-term momentum still rising
“Medium-term moving averages are close to seeing a bullish cross higher and short-term MACD momentum is very strong, whilst the market is also threatening to break key resistance at 0.7138. A close above here would open up a move to our core objective at 0.7284/7306 next.”
“Near-term support moves to 0.7061, below which would suggest a retest of the breakout point at 0.6904/6854. However, only a stable close below the 200DMA at 0.6811 would speak in favor of a more neutral and choppy trading environment, with next support below seen at the 55DMA at 0.6798.”
