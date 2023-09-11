AUD/USD clings to strong intraday gains on weaker USD, remains below mid-0.6400s

- AUD/USD gains strong positive traction on Monday and is supported by a sharp USD slide.
- A hawkish BoJ-inspired rally in the JPY weighs on the USD as trades look to the key US CPI.
- China’s economic woes might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the pair.
The AUD/USD pair catches aggressive bids on the first day of a new week and sticks to its strong intraday gains, near a multi-day peak through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-0.6400s, up nearly 1% for the day, and draw support from a sharp US Dollar (USD) downfall.
The hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired strong move up in the Japanese Yen (JPY) drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, away from a six-month peak touched on Friday. The USD downfall could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of this week's important US macro data, including the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.
The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the downside for the buck and cap any further gains for the major.
In fact, market participants seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. Furthermore, the upbeat US macro data released last week pointed to a resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls, though a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen benefitting the risk-sensitive Aussie. Investors cheered the better-than-expected China inflation data released over the weekend, which showed that consumer price inflation rose back into positive territory in August and raised hopes that the economy might be stabilizing.
That said, concerns about the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy and headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs should cap any optimism in the markets. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6435
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6431
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.6627
|Daily SMA200
|0.6713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6367
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6453
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 amid notable USD supply
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, moving away from a three-month low. A broad-based USD pullback from a multi-month top is seen as a key factor lending some support. Traders now look to this week's key macro data from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates as investors eye inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.