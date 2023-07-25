AUD/USD clings to strong intraday gains, flirts with daily peak around 0.6770-75 area

- AUD/USD gains strong positive traction in the wake of hopes for more stimulus from China.
- A positive risk tone prompts selling around the USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Traders look to US macro data for some impetus ahead of the Australian CPI on Wednesday.
- The focus remains on the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buying in the vicinity of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight day on Tuesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. Spot prices touched a fresh daily peak, around the 0.6775 region in the last hour and draw support from a combination of factors.
Investors cheered China's pledge to step up support for its fragile economy, which is evident from a positive risk tone around the equity markets and benefits the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). In fact, state news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo - the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party - saying that China will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks. This comes after China’s top economic planner - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - unveiled measures on Monday to spur private investment in infrastructure and strengthen financing for private projects.
The optimism continues to boost investors’ confidence and prompts some selling around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, corrects from a two-week high and for now, seems to have stalled a one-week-old recovery trend from its lowest level since April 2022. Any further USD downside, however, seems limited as traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. Hence, the focus remains on the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting.
The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday. The markets have been pricing out the possibility of any further rate hikes after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off in July. Investors, however, remain sceptic if the Fed will commit to a more dovish stance, suggesting that investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's rejection slide from the 0.6900 mark has run its course.
Market participants now look to the US macro data - the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index - for some impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair ahead of the Australian Consumer inflation figures, due for release during the Asian session on Wednesday. This week's US economic docket also features the release of Advance US GDP print and the Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge), which should further contribute to infusing volatility in the markets and drive spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.677
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6721
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1050 following a recovery toward 1.1100 earlier in the session. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2850, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding gains near 1.2850, struggling to gain the upside traction early Tuesday. The pair cheers a modest US Dollar pullback, courtesy of China's stimulus optimism. Further upside appears elusive after dismal UK PMIs and ahead of the US data and key Fed meeting.
Gold recovery needs acceptance from $1,975 and central banks
Gold Price reverses from the lowest level in two weeks, snapping a four-day downtrend, as headlines about China stimulus and central banks propel sentiment and the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.