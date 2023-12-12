AUD/JPY turning down after rejection from 96.00

- The AUD/JPY is struggling to develop bullish momentum, struggling below 96.00.
- Aussie data continues to pull the rug out from beneath the AUD.
- This week sees a steady smattering of Aussie and Japan data, forecasts remain mixed.
The AUD/JPY couldn’t hold the 96.00 handle on Tuesday, falling back into 94.50 through the day and settling back into the low end. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is one of the worst-performing currencies on Tuesday, falling back against nearly all major currencies on the FX boards for the day.
Early Wednesday brings Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index figures for the fourth quarter, forecast to tick up from 9.0 to 10.0. Tankan Large All Industry Capex for the fourth quarter is forecast to tick down slightly from 13.6% to 12.4%, while the Manufacturing Outlook is expected to shift down from 10.0 to 9.0.
Australian data has been thin this week, though Westpac’s Consumer Confidence for December recovered from -2.6% to 2.7% early Tuesday, providing only minor support for the Aussie (AUD).
Looking further out into the week, Thursday will see Australian employment figures, to be followed up by Judo Bank Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data early Friday. Aussie Employment Change for November is forecast to shift down from 55K to only 11K, while Friday’s Preliminary Judo Bank Composite PMI for December last came in at a low of 46.2, and further downside could be on the cards as the Australian economy continues to wobble.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.31%
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.40%
|-0.16%
|-0.34%
|EUR
|0.31%
|0.18%
|0.40%
|0.38%
|-0.11%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.12%
|-0.19%
|0.21%
|0.20%
|-0.28%
|-0.03%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.38%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|-0.49%
|-0.25%
|-0.43%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|-0.39%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|-0.50%
|-0.24%
|-0.44%
|JPY
|0.40%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|0.48%
|0.50%
|0.24%
|0.06%
|NZD
|0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|CHF
|0.33%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|0.44%
|0.44%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/JPY Technical Outlook
The Aussie has steadily shed weight against the Japanese Yen in December, declining from the 98.00 handle to test into 94.00 last week, and seeing only a limited recovery that sees the AUD/JPY still capped off by a bearish 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 96.50.
Daily candlesticks have the AUD/JPY down from November’s peaks near 98.50, but medium-term momentum continues to find technical support from the 200-day SMA rising into the 94.00 handle.
Bullish momentum remains limited with bids cycling the 50-day SMA since a bullish cross of the 200-day SMA in June near 92.00.
AUD/JPY Hourly Chart
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|96.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.33
|Daily SMA50
|96.23
|Daily SMA100
|95.35
|Daily SMA200
|93.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.15
|Previous Daily Low
|95.22
|Previous Weekly High
|97.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.73
|Previous Monthly High
|98.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.3
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0800 ahead of the Fed Premium
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, maintaining modest gains amid a mixed performance of the US Dollar. The DXY fell modestly after US CPI data. The primary focus remains on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged and will release updated macroeconomic forecasts.
GBP/USD consolidates around the 20-day SMA
GBP/USD continues to trade sideways around 1.2560 following the release of US inflation data. On Wednesday, the Fed will announce its decision on monetary policy, and the BoE will do so on Thursday. Both central banks are expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold under pressure, sellers defend $2,000 Premium
Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day near $1,980 following a spike above $1,990 in the early American session. After November inflation figures from the US matched analysts' estimates, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield started to push higher and limited XAU/USD's upside.
XRP price risks 7% fall as Ripple lawyer names ‘the single biggest threat to crypto in the US’
Ripple (XRP) price risks an extended fall amid waning momentum and bears increasing their presence in the XRP market. Meanwhile, Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has cast shade against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling her “the single biggest threat to crypto in the United States.”
Asia open insights: Deciphering mixed signals from Inflation report ahead of FOMC
US stocks are holding an indifferent yet steady pattern in the wake of the critical US inflation report that sends mixed messages as the outcome of the FOMC meeting, particularly as the dot plot looms.