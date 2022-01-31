AUD/JPY stays above 81.00 amid firmer sentiment ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY consolidates the heaviest daily in rise, battles 13-day-old resistance line.
- Risk appetite improves at the week’s start without major positives.
- Aussie data came in positive, China PMIs signaled downbeat start of 2022 ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.
- Hawkish expectations from RBA tests bulls ahead of the event, Japan’s Omicron updates, jobs report important as well.
AUD/JPY struggles to extend the heaviest daily jump in over a month by grinding around 81.30-40 amid the pre-RBA caution on early Tuesday.
The risk barometer pair rose the most since January 13 before a fortnight-old resistance line challenged the bulls ahead of the key monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Additionally, the softer-than-forecast Commonwealth Bank of Australia Manufacturing PMI for January, 55.1 versus 55.3, also probes the AUD/JPY buyers of late.
AUD/JPY began the week on a positive note, tracking the general market mood, as traders licked the Fed-led moves amid a light calendar. Also favored the riskier assets were Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s rejection to call another virus-led state of emergency and softer prints of Japan’s Retail Trade, as well as Industrial Production, figures for January.
It’s worth observing that China’s official activity numbers for January came in softer while the Caixin Manufacturing PMI marked a contraction in activities with 49.1 figures.
On a broader front, the US 10-year Treasury yields hovered around 1.78% but a positive performance of the Wall Street benchmarks favored the AUD/JPY to print daily gains.
Looking forward, pre-RBA caution may keep the AUD/JPY prices below the aforementioned short-term resistance. However, hawkish expectations from the Aussie central bank can become a reason for the currency pair to remain weak afterward.
Market consensus favors a formation end to the A$350 billion bond-buying program and signals hints for the rate hikes. “We expect the RBA to forecast trimmed mean inflation of 3% by mid-2022, with unemployment falling below 4% by the end of the year. Despite this we expect the RBA Board to say it will wait until wages growth accelerates further before it lifts the cash rate,” said ANZ.
Ahead of the RBA, Australia Retail Sales for January and Japan’s job numbers will entertain the AUD/JPY traders. However, nothing matters more than the Aussie monetary policymakers’ verdict.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: A hawkish surprise from Lowe & Co?
Technical analysis
A downward sloping trend line from January 13 restricts immediate AUD/JPY upside around 81.45, a break of which will direct the pair towards the 200-DMA hurdle of 82.51. Meanwhile, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December 2021 downside, near 80.55, precedes the 80.00 threshold to keep AUD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91%
|Today daily open
|80.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.46
|Daily SMA50
|82.02
|Daily SMA100
|82.41
|Daily SMA200
|82.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.34
|Previous Daily Low
|80.37
|Previous Weekly High
|82.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.37
|Previous Monthly High
|83.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to the 1.1230 region, helped by Wall Street
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1235, extending its recovery through the US session as local equities rallied for a second consecutive day. Market players ignored tepid EU and US macroeconomic data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold Price Forecast: Corrective advance capped by selling interest aligned at around $1,800 Premium
Spot gold is up this Monday, trading around $1,797 a troy ounce, after peaking at $1,799.71 ahead of the US opening. Demand for the American dollar paused after the sharp post-Fed appreciation that left the currency in overbought territory against most major rivals.
Dogecoin price at pivotal point where DOGE could return to $0.20
Dogecoin price has stubbornly and persistently remained inside the bounds of a falling wedge. Except for a false breakout higher and a false breakout lower in the middle of the month, DOGE has been confined to the trendlines of this bullish reversal pattern.
US monetary policy outlook: More questions than answers
14.3% versus 0.25%. More than any other metric, the gap between these numbers shows that US monetary policy is due for a fundamental change. The former refers to the increase, at an annual rate, of US nominal GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021. The latter is the upper limit of the current target range for the federal funds rate.