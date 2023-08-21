AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Surges above the 93.20 area following BoJ news ,PBoC's rate cut

The AUD/JPY cross edges higher to the 93.28 mark during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The cross bounces off the 92.83 low following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) news and Chinese central bank rate cut. That said, the BoJ will purchase Japanese Government Bonds (JBS) at a fixed rate for an unlimited quantity (Residual maturity of 5YR to 10YR) outright from August 22, according to Bloomberg. Furthermore, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) decided to cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.2%. From a technical perspective, AUD/JPY trades within a descending trend channel line from the middle of June on the four-hour chart. That said, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY is to the downside as the cross holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below 50, supporting the sellers for now. The first resistance level for AUD/JPY emerges at 93.70 (50-hour EMA). The key barrier is located at 94.00, portraying a confluence of the 100-hour EMA and a psychological round figure. The additional upside filter to watch is 94.60 (the upper boundary of a descending trend channel). Any meaningful follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to 94.90 (high of August 9) en route to 95.40 (high of July 14). On the flip side, the cross will meet the initial support level at 92.80 (low of August 18). The next downside stop appears at 92.55 (low of July 88), followed by 92.15 (low of June 6). A breach of the latter will see a drop to 91.60 (the lower limit of a descending trend channel).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.