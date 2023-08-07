AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive near 93.50, within a descending trend channel

- AUD/JPY stays defensive around 93.50, gaining 0.37% for the day.
- The cross trades within a descending trend channel line from the middle of June on the four-hour chart.
- The immediate resistance level for AUD/JPY is seen at 94.00; an initial support level is located at 93.00.
The AUD/JPY cross struggles to gain and hovers around the 93.50 region heading into the early European trading hours on Monday. That said, the optimistic development from China boosts the Australian Dollar against its rivals. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that China will lift its anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley imports effective August 5.
Meanwhile, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions for the July meeting stated that achieving 2% inflation in a sustained and steady manner seems to be in sight. The news adds hints of a more cautious approach to Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy and weighs on the Japanese Yen.
From a technical perspective, AUD/JPY trades within a descending trend channel line from the middle of June on the four-hour chart. That said, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY is to the downside as the cross holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
The immediate resistance level for AUD/JPY is seen at 94.00, the 50-hour EMA, and a psychological round mark. The next barrier to watch is 94.40 (100-hour EMA), en route to 95.40 (High of July 14) and finally at 95.50 (the upper boundary of a descending trend channel).
On the flip side, the cross will meet an initial support level at 93.00 (a psychological round figure, Low of August 4). The next downside stop appears at 92.60 (the swing low of July 28), followed by 92.35 (the lower limit of a descending trend channel). A break below the latter will see a drop to 92.15 (Low of June 6).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) hold in bearish territory, supporting the sellers for now.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|93.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.51
|Daily SMA50
|94.67
|Daily SMA100
|92.23
|Daily SMA200
|91.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.93
|Previous Daily Low
|93.06
|Previous Weekly High
|95.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.97
|Previous Monthly High
|96.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
