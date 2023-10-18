On the flip side, AUD/JPY buyers must reclaim the 95.00 mark, if they would like to challenge the September 29 swing high of 96.92, before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67.

In that case, AUD/JPY first support emerges at the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) fop at 94.30 before slumping to 94.00. Once those two levels are cleared, the cross-pair next support emerges at the October 3 swing low of 93.01, before dropping towards the July 28 swing low of 91.97.

From a technical standpoint, the AUD/JPY is trading sideways, trapped within the 94.00/95.00 range, unable to crack the top or the bottom. Price action in the last couple of days printed a dark-cloud-cover chart pattern, suggesting that further downside is expected.

AUD/JPY extends its losses for two straight days as Thursday’s Asian session begins, with the pair exchanging hands at around 94.94. On Wednesday, risk aversion dented demand for Aussie Dollars (AUD) amid growing tensions in the Middle East conflict, as the cross-pair printed losses of 0.36%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.