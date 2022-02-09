AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls remain hopeful of craking 83.00 after reclaiming the 100-DMA

- The Australian dollar continues its weekly rally vs. the Japanese yen, up 1.79% in the week.
- US equity indices finished Wednesday’s trading session with gains between 0.86% and 2.10%.
- AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: An upside break above 83.00 could pave the way towards 85.00.
The AUD/JPY extends its gains during the week rallies for the third straight day, taking advantage of an upbeat market mood. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 82.97.
Wall Street finished Wednesday’s trading session with gains, portraying the market player’s sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.10%, up to 15.056.96, followed by the S&P 500, which jumped 1.45% towards 4,587.18, and the Dow Jones Industrial advanced 0.86%, closed at 35,768.06.
In the FX complex, risk-sensitive currencies posted gains led by antipodeans (NZD and AUD), the CAD, and the EUR, while safe-haven peers slid.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Tuesday’s article mentioned that “the AUD/JPY broke a bullish flag to the upside, though the 100-DMA capped the move.” Nevertheless, on Wednesday, AUD bulls reclaimed the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 82.56, sending the AUD/JPY near the 83.00 figure. Furthermore, a daily close above the aforementioned has been confirmed, confirming the shift to a neutral-bullish bias.
The AUD/JPY first resistance will be the 83.00 figure. An upside break would expose the four-month-old downslope trendline around the 83.25-40 range, followed by the January 5 daily high at 84.30 and then the 85.00 psychological figure.
On the flip side, failure at 83.00 could pave the way for further downward pressure in the cross-currency pair. The first support would be 82.00, extending the drop top-trendline of the bullish flag, viewed as a false breakout. A crackdown of the 82.00 mark would expose January 24 daily low at 80.69, followed by January 28 at 80.36.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|82.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.97
|Daily SMA50
|81.99
|Daily SMA100
|82.54
|Daily SMA200
|82.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.56
|Previous Daily Low
|81.94
|Previous Weekly High
|82.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.55
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
