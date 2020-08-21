At Home Group Inc. stock price continues to push higher ahead of quarterly earnings call

- NYSE:HOME rises a further 3.11% on Thursday as the stock continues to gain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- At Home Group Inc. rides the increase in demand for E-Commerce home furnishing retailers.
Like many other E-Commerce based companies NYSE:HOME has thrived during the coronavirus quarantine as people spend more time inside of their homes and away from the office. At Home Group is now up over 8% during the last week, over 113% during the past month, over 239% year to date and closed Thursday’s trading session up at $19.24 per share. The stock has gained considerably over the past 52-weeks after bottoming out at $1.20 per share.
It is not just the online portion of HOME that has contributed to the stock’s strong performance, though as every single one of the company’s 219 brick and mortar stores were open by the end of June. The firm was able to shore up its online order flow with curbside pickup, contactless payment and even next-day delivery for a service fee of $10 per order. At Home firmly believes that it can continue to expand with the potential of reaching 600 new stores in the future.
At Home stock price chart
While a second wave of the coronavirus is threatening to once again close the doors of brick and mortar retailers, HOME should be able to see the continued success of its online platform – the most profitable of its omnichannel streams. Similar to rivals like Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), HOME has seen a huge spike in its E-Commerce presence. Investors should keep in mind that Wall Street analysts are not as bullish on HOME as the market currently is. With an average target price of only $10.13 – the stock may be in for some pullback as we approach the September 1st earnings call.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
