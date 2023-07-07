Asian Stock Market: Sell-off spurt as resilient US labor market drums hawkish Fed bets, oil recovers

- Asian stocks are facing sheer pressure as upbeat US Employment report has driven hawkish Fed bets.
- Janet Yellen’s visit to China to improve trade relations might strengthen the overall market mood.
- Chances of BoJ’s intervention have increased as the central bank is expected not to exit from its ultra-dovish interest rate policy.
Markets in the Asian domain have witnessed a steep fall after sensing a negative lead from S&P500. US equities faced a sharp sell-off as the robust addition of fresh payrolls in June has uplifted chances of more than one interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) agency has reported that payroll figures doubled in June vs. expectations. In June, the US labor market has been flooded with fresh 497K fresh talent, higher than the expectations of 228K and the former release of 278K.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.53%, China A50 tumbles 0.80%, Hang Seng plunged 1.30% and Nifty50 remained flat.
Apart from the tight US labor market, ISM Services PMI also remained upbeat and added to filters of supporting hawkish monetary policy outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to remain volatile ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release at 12:30 GMT.
Chinese stocks have failed to capitalize on the visit of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to China to avoid a trade war and improve relations. China’s Finance Minister said “We hope the US to take 'concrete' actions to create a favorable environment for the healthy development of economic, trade ties between China and US,” as reported by Reuters.
Meanwhile, chances of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervention in the currency market have increased as the central bank is expected not to exit from its ultra-dovish interest rate policy. BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida crossed wires via Japan’s Nikkei news, reported Reuters, and ruled out an early end to the ultra-easy monetary policy while also defending the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
On the oil front, oil prices delivered a V-shape recovery, recovering losses inspired by an upbeat US labor market report. The oil price has climbed to near the crucial resistance of $72.00 and is expected to elevate further as the impact of production cuts announced by Russia and Saudi has not faded yet.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|32437.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|32437.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|33139.7
|Daily SMA50
|31481.3
|Daily SMA100
|29666.99
|Daily SMA200
|28445.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32910.79
|Previous Daily Low
|32211.44
|Previous Weekly High
|33485.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|32445.67
|Previous Monthly High
|33966.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|30811.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32478.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32643.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32129.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31820.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31429.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32828.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|33219.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33527.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
