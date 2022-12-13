Asian Stock Market: Indices display rough recovery firmer market mood, oil advances, US CPI eyed

- Asian equities have failed to trace strength in S&P500 led by a recovery in oil prices.
- A decline in factory gate prices of goods by manufacturers has trimmed the US inflation consensus.
- Chinese equities are set for a multi-quarter recovery as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease further.
Markets in the Asian domain failed to trace the strength of the S&P500 on Tuesday. Asian equities have displayed a poor recovery despite investors shrugging off uncertainty ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered the immediate support of 105.00 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.31%, ChinaA50 added 0.38% and Hang Seng jumped 0.93%.
S&P500 displayed a solid recovery on Monday as the street is expecting a further slowdown in the US inflation data. The odds for a decline in inflation have been cemented by a significant drop in US Producer Price Index (PPI) data. A sheer decline in prices of goods at the factory gate has trimmed consensus for inflationary pressures.
The headline inflation is expected to drop to 7.3% while the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is seen lower at 6.1%. Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. have cited that a soft reading in US CPI data could spark a powerful rally in US equities. The 500-stock basket of the United States could rally up to 10% if headline inflation drops to 6.9% or lower, as reported by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, further ease in lockdown restrictions in China is expected to bring a recovery in Chinese equities ahead. The rollback of restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines has brought optimism to the second-largest economy. In a note from banking giant Morgan Stanley, chief China equity strategist Laura Wang wrote, “Multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set toward reopening warrant an upgrade and index target increases for China.
On the oil front, the supply crisis in the US led by a shutdown of the main pipeline that passes oil has triggered the risk of volatility in the demand-supply mechanism. The oil prices have managed to overstep the immediate resistance of $74.00 in the Asian session and are expected to deliver a solid rally ahead.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28070.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28070.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28013.49
|Daily SMA50
|27565.45
|Daily SMA100
|27702.57
|Daily SMA200
|27264.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28079.94
|Previous Daily Low
|27804.08
|Previous Weekly High
|28012.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|27546.43
|Previous Monthly High
|28439.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|27170.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27974.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27909.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27889.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27709.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27613.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28165.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28260.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28441.57
