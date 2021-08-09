- Apple stock still holding near all-time high.
- AAPL shares look ready to fall.
- Results were 30% ahead of estimates, but the stock has not pushed on.
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into. As FXStreet has cautioned several times before, this is the extra skill of trading, knowing when to sit it out and wait for the opportunity. Apple has not reacted in line with strong results for the second set of results in a row. Last time around in April, results came in 40% ahead of estimates and the stock went from $137 to $122 in a matter of days. This time around earnings per share (EPS) comes in 30% ahead of those estimates, but Apple stock does not do much and tests $150 briefly before heading south and stabilizing at $146. Is this stabilizing for a push higher or a negative sign after strong results?
FXStreet thinks the latter and will get into the technical side of things to explain why.
To recap, Apple released Q3 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27. Earnings per share (EPS) were $1.30 versus the $1 Wall Street estimate. Revenue was $81.4 billion versus the $72.9 billion estimate. The tech giant reported Q3 iPhone revenue of $39.6 billion, up from $26.4 billion a year earlier. Apple stock attempted to push on once results were out but failed to hold any gains.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.4 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $165
Apple stock forecast
Apple has put in place a potential double top formation with a top of $150 set in early July and again just after results. A double top is a negative bearish formation, but the trigger for entering positions is when the first pullback is broken. In this case that puts the trigger at $141.68. As of yet, Apple stock has not broken this level, so it is not quite as bearish just yet. However, what we can see from the volume profile on the chart below is that if this level breaks there is hardly any volume to support the price, so the move could and should be a sharp one. Breaking $141.68 should see a swift move to $133.80, the next high-volume support area. Adding to our current bearish stance is the bearish divergence from the main momentum oscillators. A bearish divergence occurs when the stock makes a new high (the second test at $150), but the momentum oscillators are trending lower as shown. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and Moving Average Divergence (MACD) are all trending lower.
To sum up then, here is the bearish theory:
1. Bearish double top has formed but is yet to trigger
2. Bearish divergences across the main momentum oscillators
3. Apple stock has broken the 9-day moving average to the downside
4. Apple was relatively downbeat on the post-earnings conference call.
That is four reasons, but who is counting?
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
Here’s how a crypto fanatic turned $600 into $56,000 trading NFTs
Crypto enthusiasts and gamers from developing countries are now dedicated to non-fungible token (NFT) trading and gaming motivated by supplemental income generation.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.