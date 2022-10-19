An Albany, New York-based Amazon warehouse has voted against unionizing. This is yet another setback for the group known as the Amazon Labor Union, a group of Amazon workers that are attempting to unionize Amazon facilities around the country. The President of the organization claims that the vote was not fair or transparent and even called it a sham election that saw intimidation tactics being used on workers.

Those major bank performances are providing investors with an optimistic view of the US economy for the first time in months. Bank of America (BAC) CEO Bryan Moynihan noted that US consumer clients remain resilient with strong spending levels. Bank of America was the latest big bank to beat earnings estimates, and this has provided some hope that the US economy is stronger than believed. This has boosted the stocks of companies like Amazon, Walmart (WMT) , and Target (TGT) over the past couple of days.

Amazon.com (AMZN ) rose for the second straight day as growth stocks continued to see a boost from a strong start to earnings season. On Tuesday, shares of AMZN added 2.3% and closed the trading session at a price of $116.36. All three major averages rallied again as big banks continued to churn out strong earnings after Goldman Sachs (GS) topped analyst estimates for the quarter. Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Netflix (NFLX) also posted positive reports both during and after the market close. Overall, the Dow Jones added 1.1%, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.9% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.