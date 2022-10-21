Amazon and other tech stocks were trading lower in extended trading as Snap (SNAP) missed yet again on its quarterly earnings report. The drop in stocks mostly affected ad tech companies like Meta Platforms (META) , Alphabet (GOOGL) and The Trade Desk (TTD) . While Amazon does have an ad revenue side to its business it is not as reliant on it as these other companies. All eyes will focus on if these companies will show similar drops in ad revenues next week when Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms report their earnings.

Once again big tech is feeling the heat of regulators as the UK antitrust litigation officially filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Amazon. The suit alleges that Amazon’s Buy Box is unfairly focussing on its own products and not promoting the products of other companies or sellers. It specifically cited that Amazon’s algorithm is programmed to unlawfully promote its own brand products. Last year, Italy issued a similar lawsuit valued at over $1.3 billion.

Amazon.com (AMZN) rose slightly on Thursday as the eCommerce giant lost most of its early gains by the closing bell. Shares of AMZN rose by 0.2% and closed the trading session at a price of $115.25. All three major averages dipped lower for the second consecutive day as treasury bond yields continued to rise to their highest levels since July 2008. Strong earnings continued from companies like AT&T (T) and International Business Machines (IBM) , but the hike in bond yields proved too much for stocks. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.8%, and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.6% during the session.

