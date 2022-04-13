- NYSE:AMC fell by 6.94% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- An AMC executive joins the board of Hycroft Mining.
- AMC adds to its portfolio by acquiring seven new locations in the Eastern United States.
NYSE:AMC went right back to its losing ways on Tuesday after snapping an eight-day skid during Monday’s session. Shares of AMC tumbled by 6.94% and closed the tumultuous session at $17.42. US Markets whipsawed on Tuesday after a key consumer price report showed that inflation in the economy had hit its highest levels since 1981. What started out as a market rebound, closed as another bearish session resulting in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ falling for the third straight day, by 0.34% and 0.30% respectively. The Dow Jones dropped by 87 basis points after trading higher by more than 200 basis points during the morning.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Much to the chagrin of retail traders, it was AMC’s CFO and not CEO who was appointed to the board of directors of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC). Not that it really makes a difference, but CEO Adam Aron has become a cult hero for social media investors. Perhaps they were hoping that Aron could rejuvenate Hycroft the same way he has for AMC. The theater company invested in Hycroft Mining earlier this year to diversify from its cinema business and help another company that is facing bankruptcy. Shares of HYMC tumbled by 9.5% during Tuesday’s session.
AMC stock price
AMC is continuing to expand its theater portfolio and added seven new locations across Connecticut, New York, and Maryland. The acquisitions give AMC 66 new screens on the East Coast. This now gives the company a total of 950 theaters around the world with over 10,050 screens in those locations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to 1.0850 area
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0850 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US, the greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength, allowing the pair to extend its recovery from the multi-week lows set at 1.0811 earlier in the day.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.3000
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having dropped to its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.3000. Hot inflation data from the UK and the modest dollar weakness seem to be helping the pair hold its ground ahead of US data.
Gold holds steady around $1,970, just below multi-week high
Gold price is mitigating some of the bullish impulse from Tuesday. The USD remains on firm footing and capped the upside for the metal. Ukraine's geopolitical risk is offering some support to the XAU/USD.
Altcoins have a window to explode as big crypto stabilizes
Bitcoin price shows a consolidation pattern, which indicates that an upswing is on its way. Ethereum and Ripple are both showing optimistic outlooks that indicate gains in the next few days.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.