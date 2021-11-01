Alibaba Stock News: BABA shares up despite slowing economy

With Alibaba’s (BABA) Hong Kong-listed cousin (9988.HK) down 2.15% in the Asian session on Monday, BABA stock is bucking the trend. BABA shares were relatively flat in Monday’s US premarket but opened 2.6% higher on the NYSE.
BABA Stock News: the sputtering Chinese economy
If it is not one thing, then it is another. That is how it must feel to be a BABA investor at this point. Last week the Chinese GDP figures for Q3 showed the economy was growing at 4.9%, well below the already conservative projection of 5.2%. Industrial production, the bread and butter of the Chinese economy, came in at 3.1% compared with expectations of 4.5%.
This comes after the Evergrande Group’s flirtation with bankruptcy caused BABA and many other Chinese stocks to lose sympathy.
BABA first fell from grace an entire year ago when the IPO of Ant Financial was pulled by regulators following CEO Jack Ma’s criticism of the Chinese government’s financial regulation. As a major backer of Ant, Alibaba stood to make a bundle from the IPO. The Chinese government then launched a crackdown that has hurt the share prices of a large swath of its biggest tech firms.
This saga began the steady trend downward where BABA fell from a high of $319.26 one year ago to early October’s low of $138.43, in the process erasing $400 billion in market capitalization. Since then the stock regained its composure, and BABA made it back briefly to the $180s.
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$454 billion
|Price/Earnings
|19.7
|Price/Sales
|3.78
|Price/Book
|2.93
|Enterprise Value
|$402 billion
|Gross Margin
|38%
|Net Margin
|
19%
|52-week high
|$319.32
|52-week low
|$138.43
|Short Interest
|2.7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy 242.11
BABA Price Chart: BABA must stay above $160
On Friday, BABA bounced off the $162.82 support level, although it still closed a bit higher at $164.94, down 2.9% from Thursday. The area around $163 had previously shown itself important when it closed near there on October 12 and experienced a low and a high on September 13 and 14, respectively.
As FXStreet has said previously, the most important thing is to stay above $160. Below here, and especially further support at $158.50, it is a straight shot to the $140s.
On the other hand, if BABA price reverses to above $170, bulls will return to the fold to drive the price even higher. The current correction witness over the past six or seven sessions could very well find its footing near $160 and ricochet higher. Afterall, the mid-October swing high did form a higher high than the early September ridge. Closing above $182.32 will signal the truth in this claim.
If on the other hand, BABA price dives through the 21-day moving average at $163.94, then beware.
BABA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.
Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal
Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks’ announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end.
Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011
Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?
Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues
October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.