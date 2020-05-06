- DGB/USD has risen 460% in 20 days and who knows how much higher it could go.
- This is the highest level since September 2018 when the price was close to 0.35.
Digibyte
According to their website, DigiByte is more than a faster digital currency. It is an innovative blockchain that can be used for digital assets, smart contracts, decentralized applications and secure authentication. There is no central controlling authority and the blockchain is also fully open-source, released under the MIT license, and completely verifiable by any individual or entity.
The coin has a maximum supply of 21 billion DigiByte, to be fully mined by the year 2035. While other blockchains only utilize a single mining algorithm to mine new blocks and introduce new assets into circulation
It is said that DigiByte focuses on speed, security, and scalability. It prides itself with being “faster, more secure, forward-thinking”. With significantly faster block timings than any other UTXO blockchain to date (15 seconds)
Daily DGB/USD chart
This amazing price rise comes even despite the coin not being listed by the biggest exchange Binance. Vice-chairman of the DigiByte Foundation, Rudy Bouwman was recently asked about the exploding price and he stated:
DigiByte is genuine. No ICO, no company, no manipulations, no bad intentions, no money grabbing. All volunteers. DigiByte is for the community and by the community
This growth should therefore not be a real surprise. DigiByte was expected to outperform the market. It’s long overdue
