- Safemoon price sweeps the springtime swing lows.
- Multiple indicators signal a bearish rally underway.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls hurdle both recently rejected moving averages.
Safemoon price could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline.
Safemoon price headed south
Safemoon price has bullish traders scurrying for the hills, as a sharp decrease has started this week's trading session. The breach has wiped out the liquidity under May's swing low at $0.0002716 and could be the first sign of Safemoon's impending doom.
Safemoon price currently trades at $0.000280. The current decline is accompanied by very low volume, while SFM hovers above a descending parallel channel are the only positive indications to be wary of. Aside from that, the Relative Strength Index has breached the line in the sand that justifies bulls staying in the market to support the SFM price. The 21-day simple and 8-day exponential moving averages rejected all of the bullish retaliation attempts during the weekend.
SFM/USDT 1-Day Chart
Combining these factors, Safemoon's price could witness a jaw-dropping decline in the coming days. It has been mentioned in previous outlooks that a bearish target for the controversial cryptocurrency would reside in the $0.0001100 zone. The decline would result in a 60% decrease from the current Safemoon price.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur if the bulls can hurdle both moving averages. Such a move could prompt a rally towards previous congestion near $0.0003950, resulting in a 50% increase from the current Safemoon price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
