Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors

Share:

Polygon price has survived FUD after the SEC-induced slump when the regulator labeled MATIC a security.

Investors that bought MATIC at the June 10 low of $0.50 now boast upwards of 45% in profit.

As interest in the altcoin grows, the token recorded a 24-hour trading volume increase of 90%.

Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows. Meanwhile, experts speculate whether altcoin investment will pay out in Q3 of 2023.

Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction

Polygon price rises 45%, shuns off FUD

Polygon (MATIC) price remains among the best performers over the last month, all factors considered, rising around 45% as investors showed unwavering support for the token. This came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled SOL, among other tokens, as securities.

The security label impacted the affected coins, with the likes of Polygon price falling around 40%. However, while one cohort of investors succumbed to FUD, another one used the opportunity to increase their MATIC holdings, and now this group of believers has up to 45% in profits coming in.

Whoever ignored the FUD and bought #MATIC with me last month is already up +42%



Whoever bought at $0.81, is now -7% in red, as long not realising loses you are good. The +42% profit for buying at $0.52 and $.056 range already repaid the loss



This is what’s called DCA in times… — Doctor Profit (@DrProfitCrypto) July 10, 2023

The interest for the token is significant, with CoinMarketCap indicating a 90% increase in 24-hour trading volume. This metric shows the value of the token traded over the last day, with the volume being an extremely crucial metric that can help traders for traders judge whether a token will or will not be profitable.

In a related development, the Polygon ecosystem welcomes a new CEO, taking the higher office as CEO after several years in the Chief Legal Officer Position. Marc Boiron is a Web3 veteran who will take the mantle from Ryan Watt at the end of the month, bringing forth his experience in the blockchain and digital assets-focused legal spaces and having spearheaded the decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX legal department.

Excited about what @0xPolygonLabs is building w Polygon 2.0



Today, we announced that web3 OG @0xMarcB is stepping into the newly created CEO role reporting directly to the founders.



Shout out to @Fwiz for his massive contributions now & in the future. Glad to have you as an… https://t.co/aiSa96I3h8 — Sandeep Nailwal | sandeep. polygon (@sandeepnailwal) July 7, 2023

Despite the security label the Polygon network denied, firms are still drawn to the Polygon blockchain for a mutually beneficial association. Specifically, Polygon has recently expanded its network base by adding DOCK tokens as part of a shared vision to “simplify verifiable credentials.”

ANNOUNCEMENT@0xPolygonLabs and @docknetwork collaborate to simplify Verifiable Credential issuance!



Dock's Verifiable Credentials Platform allows developers to create a Polygon DID and issue their first Verifiable Credential on Polygon in minutes!https://t.co/uiKvfpw6gZ — Dock (@docknetwork) July 10, 2023

MATIC is auctioning at $0.743 at the time of writing, indicating a daily rise of 10% and 5% over the last week. Over the last month, the token is up a staggering 25% despite the lack of a proper catalyst in the broader market.

MATIC/USDT 1-Day Chart

Technical indicators show there is still room north, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59 and heading north to show rising momentum. Similarly, the position of the Awesome Oscillators above the midline point to a bull-controlled market, further adding credence to the upside.