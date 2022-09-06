- Polkadot price popped higher on Tuesday after bulls limited losses to near zero on Monday.
- DOT price enjoys some tailwinds from markets applauding support packages in Europe.
- Expect to see another little pop higher, but a double cap is nearby and will probably trigger an early fade.
Polkadot (DOT) price is set to book 6% gains intraday as tailwinds emerge on Tuesday. Markets have digested Europe’s rescue package for the energy sector and are seeing a silver lining, together with additional measures out of Germany, that has said it will delay phasing out its nuclear power plants so as to meet energy demand over the winter. Additionally, the wild ride in Ethereum price just hours before its network update and launch of v2 is helping to lift morale in cryptocurrencies overall.
DOT price enjoys a lift in morale
Polkadot price has hopes of continuing its small uptrend that began at the end of August, with a supportive trend line forming over the past three trading days. Multiple firm tests have confirmed support is present, and a squeeze to the upside is potentially in the offing as a bullish triangle has formed with the monthly pivot as a baseline. That said,, nothing has changed fundamentally since the current market environment is very negative, and Polkadot is still in an overall downtrend.
DOT price could still, nevertheless, push higher and even break above the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $7.83. Such a breakout, however, has the risk of being a false breakout and turning into a bull trap. Once $8 is hit, expect to see a sharp fade that could go so deep that even the green ascending trend line might start to break and not hold any support anymore.
DOT/USD Daily chart
Of course, it could well be that some positive elements emerge as the news out of Ukraine starts to die down. This opens up some room for a deflation of the tail risks weighing on DOT price and seeing more room for upside. That would translate into DOT price climbing above $8 and possibly going to $9 near the monthly R1 resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This support level promises a 120% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shows a lack of volatility –a characteristic of many meme coins. These dog-coins have a phase of near-zero volatility and compression of price range followed by an explosive move. SHIB sits in the former phase, waiting for the volatility to kick in.
ApeCoin price ready to sink to $4.2 as bears take control
ApeCoin price shows that the recent consolidation will likely yield a bearish breakout. The incoming crash will collect the liquidity resting to the downside before triggering a larger uptrend.
Crypto.com price likely to trap bulls as downside objective remains unfinished
Crypto.com price is on a downtrend with no signs of stopping just yet. However, the recent spike in bullish momentum must have given buyers a wrong impression of a recovery rally as the downside objectives are still uncollected.
How the Avalanche price could be bottoming before a short-term rally
AVAX price auctions at a key 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. Avalanche price shows an uptick in volume amidst the contact with the FIB level and RSI support. Invalidation of the bullish thesis depends on the June 18 swing low at $13.79 holding as support.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.