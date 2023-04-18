Near price underpinned by battle between bulls and bears means a 25% breakout

- Near price will bounce higher after a small fade at the start of the week.
- NEAR sees price action being underpinned by strong bullish interest.
- Altcoins are primed for a global upswing as a shift in risk sentiment creates a tailwind.
Near (NEAR) price is primed for a broad upswing as bulls show their hand in the price action. After last week's upswing of 15%, a small fade was underway on Monday as some bulls did not keep their nerves together and started cashing in. With the price action, however, being underpinned, bullish interest is still more than present, and a 25% upswing is viable this week.
Near price has bullishness written all over it
Near price is on a tear as it has trashed one bearish signal after another since March. First, the red descending trend line was trashed by the bulls with a massive bearish squeeze of 15%, which cut deep wounds in the bears who tried to defend that trend line as a cap. Instead, bulls were able to claim ground above the always important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA),
NEAR sees the bulls relentlessly holding the ground above the 200-day SMA even on Monday when some profit-taking got underway. It shows how committed bulls are to this rally and continuing their path higher. Late-comers can still enjoy the ride higher as the profit target is set at $2.88, which is 25% higher.
NEAR/USD weekly chart
The main threat to this rally would be a breakdown of the 200-day SMA, which is thus easy for traders to monitor. Should that floor break down, it would mean that bulls have lost interest and bears have a free ride to snap the winning streak. A quick drop back to the red descending trend line near $1.50 looks to be the best possible scenario in that case to find support the quickest way.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price pulling back after a 50% rally means this for the crypto market
Bitcoin price has gained significantly throughout the last couple of weeks, but by the looks of it, the green candle streak might be coming to an end. On-chain data highlights that while on the surface, the crypto market is still bullish, signs of potential selling are becoming evident when delved deeper.
This is why pro-XRP lawyer believes the SEC will lose the Ripple lawsuit
Pro-Ripple lawyer, John Deaton, says that he believes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will lose the case against Ripple as it builds up its regulatory clampdown against the cryptocurrency industry.
Solana price might not play in bulls' favor despite Grayscale SOL Trust launch
Solana price has been following Bitcoin’s cues to chart gains over the last week. While analysts are seeing potential in the asset for another leg of green candles, on-chain data is suggesting otherwise.
Axie Infinity price eyes 30% gain as investor interest for AXS grows
Axie Infinity price (AXS) has been recording higher highs and higher lows since the first week of March as the bulls maintain the lead. The price action has set AXS to consolidate along an uptrend line delivering more gains for investors.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.