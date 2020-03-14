- If MakerDAO implements an emergency shutdown, the crypto market will be flooded with around 2.4 million ETH.
- Developer LongForWisdom noted that the shutdown is a remote prospect but might be implemented if ETH price falls to $80 or so.
Following a significant drop in prices of Ether, MakerDAO, the biggest player in decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Ethereum network, is considering an emergency shutdown. If the shutdown were to take place, the crypto market will be flooded with around 2.4 million ETH, which can cause the price to go down even more.
A MakerDAO spokesperson said:
The MakerDAO community and the Maker Foundation have been working hand in hand to monitor, assess and resolve the current situation.
MakerDAO lends DAI for collateral in the form of Ether. As the market for ETH drops, MakerDAO’s protocol automatically sells. The recent market witnessed losses that were too dramatic for the protocol’s auctions to keep up with. Currently, the stakeholders are hoping to avoid the disabling of the protocol. Ethereum developer Ryan Berckmans wrote:
An emergency shutdown (not happening now) would cause DAI holders to take a haircut, whereas the social contract of MakerDAO is that MKR tokens take a haircut in the event of system failure. Therefore we should try and ensure that MKR holders take a hair cut by avoiding emergency shutdown if possible. I heard that emergency shutdown is not being considered as an immediate option.
Developer LongForWisdom noted that the shutdown is a remote prospect but might be implemented if ETH falls to $80 or so: “If Ether price drops another 30, 40%, then we might be looking at that.”
In case of an emergency shutdown, new CDPs (Collateralized Debt Positions) are frozen, auctions finalize and remaining DAI can be redeemed for ETH at a fixed price set at the time of the shutdown. Robert Leshner, the founder of DeFi protocol Compound Finance, chimed in saying:
If MakerDAO experiences an emergency shutdown, DAI becomes redeemable for the ether backing all of the DAI outstanding. It stops behaving like a stablecoin and begins behaving like ether, price-wise. This will have unintended consequences for the entire ecosystem, some of which have planned for the possibility of this event, and others that have not.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500
Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.16 as bulls watch from the sidelines
Ripple price is having a hard time holding onto the subtle gains accrued after the gruesome Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The third-largest cryptocurrency commenced the session on Friday at $0.1388. It nosedived to ...
BCH/USD recoil targets $200
Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.