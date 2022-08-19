- Shiba Inu whales reap big after foreshadowing a weekly top at $0.00001792.
- The 200-day SMA is SHIB’s last line of defense; otherwise, losses may extend to $0.00001040.
- A reflex recovery is in the offing amid Shiba Inu price’s oversold conditions.
Shiba Inu price is tirelessly searching for support after another infamous pullback over the last 24 hours. Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu, alongside Dogecoin, made headlines as they changed their course north due to a spike in liquidity - attributed to the hype surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge.
If Shiba Inu price rebounds from possible support at $0.00001250, investors will have a chance to buy low and sell later at a higher price, mimicking activities observed among whales this week. On the contrary, trading below the same support will push Shiba Inu price to retest the next floor at $0.00001040.
Shiba Inu price hit with fresh capitulations
Shiba Inu price has lost a significant chunk of its value after whales accurately timed its Tuesday top. According to Santiment’s Whale Transaction Count ($100,000 above), whales were most active between August 14 and 19. Although these high volume investors initially propelled SHIB higher, more whales began selling at or near its weekly top of $0.00001792.
The upside move lured retail investors into getting onboard, backed by speculation around the Ethereum Merge in September. However, whales foreshadowed the top, triggering a bearish correction. With the same retail investors facing fresh capitulations, Shiba Inu price might not escape the bearish shackles it has been trying to escape for so long.
Shiba Inu Whale Transaction Count
What’s next for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price appears to have exhausted its sharp downtrend with the help of robust support formed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001250. The meme coin is teetering at $0.00001326 at the time of writing, while bulls deal with a challenging resistance at the 100-day SMA.
A reflex recovery is bound to occur following extreme oversold conditions Shiba Inu price wallows in the wake of a 10.50% drop. Signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) imply that Shiba Inu is ready to reclaim the lost ground to $0.00001792, where it will possibly tag $0.00002000.
SHIB/USD daily chart
Although Shiba Inu price dropped from $0.00001792 to $0.00001250 in less than 24 hours, ascending back up will not happen without challenges, especially at the 50-day SMA and the seller congestion zone at $0.00001600. On the downside, if support at $0.00001250 crumbles, the Shiba Inu price downtrend may resume and tag $0.00001040.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bleed as whales abandon ship at the top
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu see their prices suddenly capitulate, after yielding double-digit profits to holders over the weekend. The fall appears to be linked to mass profit taking ahead of the recent dip.
Cardano price could shed more weight, but panicking investors can exit their positions here
Cardano price has seen three consecutive down candlesticks denoting an aggressive seller-dominated regime. This massive sell-off seems to originate from the influential lead crypto Bitcoin and is affecting many altcoins.
Solana price prediction: SOL price cracks under pressure
Solana (SOL) price action is getting hammered in the ASIA PAC session as support breaks down as a result of inflated tail risks leading to traders reassessing their positions.
Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?
Crypto.com Coins (CRO) price is under siege from geopolitical tensions that have been put back on high alert after a Bloomberg interview with the Indonesian president.
Bitcoin: Can BTC ruin the Merge for ETH?
Bitcoin price is undergoing a massive rejection at a crucial hurdle for the second time, suggesting the possibility of a reversal. A further look into a lower time frame reveals that this bearish outlook could be possible under certain conditions.