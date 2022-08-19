Shiba Inu whales reap big after foreshadowing a weekly top at $0.00001792.

The 200-day SMA is SHIB’s last line of defense; otherwise, losses may extend to $0.00001040.

A reflex recovery is in the offing amid Shiba Inu price’s oversold conditions.

Shiba Inu price is tirelessly searching for support after another infamous pullback over the last 24 hours. Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu, alongside Dogecoin, made headlines as they changed their course north due to a spike in liquidity - attributed to the hype surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

If Shiba Inu price rebounds from possible support at $0.00001250, investors will have a chance to buy low and sell later at a higher price, mimicking activities observed among whales this week. On the contrary, trading below the same support will push Shiba Inu price to retest the next floor at $0.00001040.

Shiba Inu price hit with fresh capitulations

Shiba Inu price has lost a significant chunk of its value after whales accurately timed its Tuesday top. According to Santiment’s Whale Transaction Count ($100,000 above), whales were most active between August 14 and 19. Although these high volume investors initially propelled SHIB higher, more whales began selling at or near its weekly top of $0.00001792.

The upside move lured retail investors into getting onboard, backed by speculation around the Ethereum Merge in September. However, whales foreshadowed the top, triggering a bearish correction. With the same retail investors facing fresh capitulations, Shiba Inu price might not escape the bearish shackles it has been trying to escape for so long.

Shiba Inu Whale Transaction Count

What’s next for Shiba Inu price?

Shiba Inu price appears to have exhausted its sharp downtrend with the help of robust support formed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001250. The meme coin is teetering at $0.00001326 at the time of writing, while bulls deal with a challenging resistance at the 100-day SMA.

A reflex recovery is bound to occur following extreme oversold conditions Shiba Inu price wallows in the wake of a 10.50% drop. Signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) imply that Shiba Inu is ready to reclaim the lost ground to $0.00001792, where it will possibly tag $0.00002000.

SHIB/USD daily chart

Although Shiba Inu price dropped from $0.00001792 to $0.00001250 in less than 24 hours, ascending back up will not happen without challenges, especially at the 50-day SMA and the seller congestion zone at $0.00001600. On the downside, if support at $0.00001250 crumbles, the Shiba Inu price downtrend may resume and tag $0.00001040.