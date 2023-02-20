Hedera Hashgraph has a repetition pattern that could bring bulls 50% profit by April

Share:

Hedera Hashgraph is in a clear uptrend with a solid technical pattern.

As a Golden Cross has been formed, HBAR is throwing away the drag of the crypto winter.

Expect to see big upside potential with almost certain 50% gain toward $0.13 in the coming weeks.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price action is under bullish pressure that is pushing price action higher. The altitude of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing to relentless buying by bulls as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed and moved above from the 200-day SMA. Thisclear signal is known as the Golden Cross and typically forms before a longer-term, broader rally that could bring over 50% gains.

Hedera Hashgraph trades higher with a fixed pattern

Hedera Hashgraph has the wind in its sails, and the price action on the charts confirms that. Not only is the elevated RSI proof that bulls are relentlessly buying into the price action, but the Golden Cross is supporting the status in which HBAR is currently residing. Bulls that want to be part of the price action need to spot this pattern to get in safely and see price action jump higher.

HBAR sees bulls each time form a short-term ascending trend line for between seven to ten trading days. Bulls can enter after three or four days once the trend line becomes clear and simply sit in the trade until it takes off. The first take-profit level comes at $0.11, with the high of January 29, 2021, and ultimately $0.13 near the monthly R3 resistance level for February.

HBAR/USD daily chart

Should such an ascending short-term plateau break, expect to see a brief sell-off toward the previous level each time. For example, if the current plateau breaks, expect price action to drop roughly 20% toward $0.065, where support from the previous plateau kicks in. If one breaks due to a big negative catalyst, expect the 55-day SMA near $0.06 to do the trick.