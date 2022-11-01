- Ethereum price shows a clean bounce above the $1,559 support level, indicating a potential upswing.
- Investors can expect ETH to surge between 5% to 7% and tag the 12-hour supply zone, extending from $1,675 to $1,760.
- A daily candlestick close below the $1,559 barrier will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Ethereum price has been an amazing altcoin to trade as it has seen explosive growth in the last week. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has managed to retrace and stay above a crucial support level, making way for another run-up.
Ethereum price ready to move again
Ethereum price grew from $1,324 to $1,663 in under a week, displaying its massive bullishness. This move triggered a pullback and retested the $1,559 support level, but sidelined buyers stepped in and scooped up ETH at a discount.
As a result, Ethereum price has rallied 3% and is currently hovering below an intermediate hurdle at $1,595. A flip of this blockade is key for the smart contract token to move higher. The next target for bulls is the 12-hour supply zone, ranging from $1,675 to $1,760.
While a 5% upswing to $1,675 is a given, investors can expect Ethereum price to pierce through this blockade and retest $1,746. This move would bring the total gain to 7.7% from the current position.
Although unlikely, if the buying pressure is enough, ETH could slice through the supply zone and retest the next hurdle at $1,784.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price fails to push through $1,595 hurdle, it will indicate a weakened buying pressure. If this development knocks ETH lower to flip to produce a 12-hour candlestick close below the $1,559 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a move could further trigger a 5% crash in Ethereum price to retest the October 29 swing low at $1,479.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
