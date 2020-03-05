Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls push the price above $233.00, next target at $245.70

- ETH/USD is moving with a strong bullish bias in sync with the market.
- The next important resistance is created by SMA200 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion resumed the recovery and surpassed $233.00 barrier. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $0.233.38 amid growing bullish momentum. ETH/USD has gained over 3.6% on a day-to-day basis moving in sync with the market.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday level, ETH/USD hit the barrier created by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $233.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $234.70, which is the highest level since March 3. This resistance level separates the coin from psychological $235.00 and the next important hurdle created by SMA200 4-hour at $236.60. This level also marks the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. A sustainable move higher will open op the way to $240.00 and $245.70 (SMA100 4-hour).
On the downside, the initial support is created by $230.00. A move below this level will worsen the short-term technical picture and bring new sellers to the market. The next downside target comes at $226.00. It is created by a confluence of SMA50 4-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is cleared, psychological $220.00 will come to the fore, followed by February 27 low of $210.00.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
