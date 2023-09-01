Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD made a nice bullish run this year from 1063; a move that can be counted in five waves so we will be expecting more gains after a pullback that is still underway after recent intraday drop below 1600. We see ETH now in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat, meaning there can still be a recovery from the near-term support. 1500 area around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in (C) wave, so more short-term weakness is possible after subwave four pullback. A rise above 1798 will invalidate the current intraday bearish impulse, but on the other hand it will confirm the bullish turn.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD 4H chart
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
