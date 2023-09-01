Share:

Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD made a nice bullish run this year from 1063; a move that can be counted in five waves so we will be expecting more gains after a pullback that is still underway after recent intraday drop below 1600. We see ETH now in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat, meaning there can still be a recovery from the near-term support. 1500 area around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in (C) wave, so more short-term weakness is possible after subwave four pullback. A rise above 1798 will invalidate the current intraday bearish impulse, but on the other hand it will confirm the bullish turn.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD 4H chart

