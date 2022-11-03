AR, the native token of blockchain-based data storage solution Arweave, surged as Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta (FB) said it will utilize the Web3 platform to archive their creators' digital collectibles.
The cryptocurrency has jumped more than 60% from $10.5 to $16.6 in the past 24 hours, according to data source Messari. The rally has boosted the cryptocurrency's market cap to $838 million, making it the third-largest Web3 token worldwide.
Stephane Kasriel, head of commerce and financial technologies at Meta, disclosed the Arweave integration on Twitter late Thursday.
The integration means Instagram users can now issue digital collectibles for their posts, stored on Arweave, the Web3 platform's CEO and co-founder Sam Williams tweeted.
In other words, Meta is bringing data permanency to its platform with the help of decentralized storage technology. It's no surprise that native tokens of other Web 3 data storage platforms like Filecoin and Storj have gained 10% and 25%, respectively.
Arweave allows users to retain information forever. The data, once entered, cannot be altered. Users need to purchase the storage space by paying the AR token.
Potential users range from individuals looking to archive a favorite photograph or another blockchain seeking additional storage for its transaction history.
Early this year, the censorship-resistance platform was reportedly used to archive millions of documents from war-hit Ukraine and store the aggressor Russia's misinformation and propaganda.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is what needs to happen for XRP price to rally 55%
XRP price shows a tight-range formation after the Fed decided on a 75 basis points hike on November 2. This decision triggered a spike in volatility, but Ripple has managed to hold above a stable support barrier. The remittance token is likely to provide an accumulation opportunity for patient holders.
Singapore sees its first institutional DeFi trade with JP Morgan, SBI and DBS Bank via Polygon
Banks and governments around the world are considering blockchain technology as the next step in technological advancements. Singapore incorporated this technology with DeFi into testing cross-country institutional digital asset trading.
Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange and also operates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, the company does not plan on stopping there as Binance’s CEO indicates the company’s intention of possibly acquiring banks.
Is the Solana price setting up a sweep-the-lows event?
Solana price is declining in a free-fall fashion following the recent Fed meeting. Key levels have been defined to gauge a potential landing zone for the centralized smart-contract token. Solana price shows concern during the first week of November.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.