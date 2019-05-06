Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin observes the range, altcoins are a mixed picture
- BTC/USD has recovered from the week's lows, but $8,000 remains unconquered.
- Binance Coin is the winner of the day in Asia on Thursday.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during Asian hours on Thursday as Bitcoin and top-20 altcoins have entered a consolidation phase. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation slipped to at $250 billion from $251 billion about this time on Tuesday. An average daily trading volume dropped to $71 billion.
Top-3 coins price overview
- At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering marginally above $7,840, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday trading. The most important digital asset has recovered from June 4 low of $7,437, though it is still well below a critical $8,000 handle.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26 billion, is changing hands at $246, gaining 1.7% in recent 24 hours.
- Ripple's XRP stays marginally above $0.40 at the time of writing after an initial attempt to break below this psychological handle. The third largest coin is locked in a tight range, unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the start of Thursday.
The biggest market-movers
- Binance Coin (BNB) is the growth leader, with nearly 6% of gains in recent 24 hours. The 7th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $4.4 billion is changing hands at $31.5 with a bullish bias.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is also doing well. The 4th largest coin has gained nearly 3$ in recent 24 hours to trade at $397 by press time.
