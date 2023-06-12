Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Solana & Coinbase – American Wrap 6 December

XRP price aims at $0.7 as Ripple whales accumulate $37 million worth of tokens in three weeks
Dog token season is back, and some prominent tokens are returning multiples for their holders.
Bonk, a Shiba Inu-themed token first issued last December, has returned over 1,000% in the past month amid a capital inflow to the Solana blockchain and an increase in riskier bets on tokens based on the network.
Cathie Wood’s ARK dumps 237K Coinbase shares at $140 per stock
ARK Invest, one of the firms hoping to launch a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) next year, is continuing to rake in the profits made from its large stash of Coinbase (COIN) stock.
On Dec. 5, ARK dumped as many as 237,572 Coinbase shares from its three funds, according to a trade notification seen by Cointelegraph. The sale came on the day the Coinbase stock closed at $140 per share, netting at least $33 million.
