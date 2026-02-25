Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 25 February

Ripple (XRP) edges up above $1.38 at the time of writing on Wednesday as crypto prices generally recover from tariff-triggered doldrums. The remittance token is up over 5% from the weekly low of $1.31, reflecting growing interest among institutional investors.

The crypto market capitalisation is up about 1% from yesterday's level, rebounding to $2.24 trillion after plunging to $2.18 trillion on Tuesday. Once again, we are seeing a weak rebound after the dip, underscoring that bears remain in control of the markets.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are gaining traction at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid persistent market doldrums. The Crypto King is up over 2% intraday, trading above $65,000 from the day’s opening of $64,058. Bitcoin tested support at $62,500 on Tuesday, as investors delicately navigated fresh tariff uncertainty.