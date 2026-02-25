TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 25 February

FXStreet Team

XRP rebounds, eyeing $1.40 breakout as institutional interest resurfaces

Ripple (XRP) edges up above $1.38 at the time of writing on Wednesday as crypto prices generally recover from tariff-triggered doldrums. The remittance token is up over 5% from the weekly low of $1.31, reflecting growing interest among institutional investors.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling to rebound

The crypto market capitalisation is up about 1% from yesterday's level, rebounding to $2.24 trillion after plunging to $2.18 trillion on Tuesday. Once again, we are seeing a weak rebound after the dip, underscoring that bears remain in control of the markets.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP test rebound strength as ETF inflows return

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are gaining traction at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid persistent market doldrums. The Crypto King is up over 2% intraday, trading above $65,000 from the day’s opening of $64,058. Bitcoin tested support at $62,500 on Tuesday, as investors delicately navigated fresh tariff uncertainty.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels. 

Top Crypto Gainers:  Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Altcoins, including Morpho, Ether.fi and Pippin are leading the gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Technically, the recovery in MORPHO, ETHFI, and PIPPIN shows upside potential as buying pressure increases.

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.