Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: VeChain, Ethereum & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 20 Apr

VeChain price shakes off collective capitulation, primed for at least a 30% gain
VeChain price from the weekly perspective looks very bullish, a breakout from a rising channel and a close near the high. No hint of a 40% decline, but that was the case this weekend. It shows there remains a high number of committed speculators around the world, despite the lofty prices.
Ethereum price stabilizes at critical support as bullish thesis is unchanged
Ethereum price has stabilized at the February 20 high at $2,041, keeping the longer-term bullish thesis intact. A daily close below the support would downgrade the working thesis and raise the odds of a deeper correction or a complete reset.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19. In the process, DOGE has shaped a cup-with-handle base on the 1-hour chart that projects at least a 30% gain from the handle high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL on the verge of a brutal fall
Zilliqa has lost 30% of its market capitalization in the past three days. The digital asset must hold a critical support level to avoid further downside action.
Binance Coin price ready for new all-time highs, according to technicals
Binance Coin price had a 20% dive in the last 48 hours amid overall market weakness. However, the Ethereum rival has managed to recover faster than other coins and aims for new all-time highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
The entire cryptocurrency market tumbled this weekend due to rumors from unfounded sources circulating on Twitter. At the time of writing, most altcoins, especially DeFi coins, seem to be recovering quickly while Bitcoin and Ethereum, not so much.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.