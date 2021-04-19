Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: VeChain, Ethereum & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 20 Apr

VeChain price shakes off collective capitulation, primed for at least a 30% gain

VeChain price from the weekly perspective looks very bullish, a breakout from a rising channel and a close near the high. No hint of a 40% decline, but that was the case this weekend. It shows there remains a high number of committed speculators around the world, despite the lofty prices.

Ethereum price stabilizes at critical support as bullish thesis is unchanged

Ethereum price has stabilized at the February 20 high at $2,041, keeping the longer-term bullish thesis intact. A daily close below the support would downgrade the working thesis and raise the odds of a deeper correction or a complete reset.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE base targets at least 30% upside

Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19. In the process, DOGE has shaped a cup-with-handle base on the 1-hour chart that projects at least a 30% gain from the handle high.