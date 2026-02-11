TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyerliquid , Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 11 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyerliquid , Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 11 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE tests key support as sell-side pressure intensifies

Hyerliquid (HYPE) drops to its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.85 at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending a decline of roughly 10% so far this week. The declining bullish interest in HYPE derivatives results in a short-side-dominant positional build-up. The technical outlook for Hyperliquid focuses on the 50-day EMA as the short-term moat amid rising selling pressure.

Chart

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, trading below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) so far this week. Meanwhile, market participants now await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, to be released on Wednesday, which could provide directional bias for the Crypto King.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend sell-off amid negative funding rates 

Bitcoin (BTC) is logging its third consecutive day of declines, trading slightly below $67,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Crypto King is down 15% in February and looks poised to extend its losses toward the yearly low of $60,000.

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are following in Bitcoin's footsteps, weighed down by a weak derivatives market. Risk-off sentiment has seen the Crypto Fear & Greed index plunge into extreme fear.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Retail investment platform Robinhood (HOOD) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $1.35 billion, as a slump in crypto trading activity weighed on results.

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors, and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.