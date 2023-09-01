Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: GBTC, Ethereum & Crypto – European Wrap 1 September

Could Grayscale's GBTC discount narrow after SEC delays decision on spot Bitcoin ETF?
Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, made headlines for its landmark win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale’s lawsuit win has had an impact on the price of its GBTC shares.
The discount on GBTC has narrowed. As of early Friday, GBTC is trading at a 20.62% discount. The discount is deeply correlated with the supply and demand for GBTC shares. It is, therefore, likely that an approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC drives demand for the shares higher and pushes GBTC from discount to premium territory.
Ethereum is finishing a flat correction
Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD made a nice bullish run this year from 1063; a move that can be counted in five waves so we will be expecting more gains after a pullback that is still underway after recent intraday drop below 1600. We see ETH now in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat, meaning there can still be a recovery from the near-term support. 1500 area around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in (C) wave, so more short-term weakness is possible after subwave four pullback. A rise above 1798 will invalidate the current intraday bearish impulse, but on the other hand it will confirm the bullish turn.
Crypto market cools down, XRP in accumulation phase
The crypto market lost 3.5% in 24 hours, again falling below $1.05 trillion. The formal start of the sell-off was the news that the SEC had delayed its review of bitcoin ETF applications.
The decline paused, anticipating further triggers, completely erasing Tuesday's upswing.
Bitcoin ended August down 11% at $26K, its worst performance since last November and the second consecutive month of declines.
