Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Decentraland & Polygon — Asian Wrap 01 April

Ethereum’s short-term range forecasts $4,000 but with a warning for eager ETH bulls
Ethereum (ETH) price looks ready for an ascent, at least from a breakout traders’ perspective. But this isn’t always the case as market makers or smart money tends to collect liquidity in the opposite direction first. So, eager ETH bulls need to exercise patience.
Decentraland price consolidation could lead to a breakout rally beyond $1
Decentraland (MANA) price consolidation seems to be entering the last stage as it prepares for a breakout. If successful, this move could yield double-digit gains for long-term and patient MANA holders.
Polygon price needs to reset before MATIC bulls can trigger 60% upswing
Polygon (MATIC) price has been consolidating inside a range for nearly two years without a directional bias. With the current market outlook, MATIC could drop lower, allowing long-term investors to accumulate before rallying higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
