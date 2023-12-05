Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, RNDR & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 05 December

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE could hit $0.1 soon if this happens
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trading with a bullish bias, not only showing a broader market bullishness but also a newly found flow of capital into the meme coin market, with CoinMarketCap data showing meme coins are rallying on the seven-day timeframe.
RNDR price rises 22% in a week as Q3 registers exceptional growth
RNDR price has reached new highs this year, reclaiming a chunk of what it lost in 2022. The surge of interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 2023 has been one of the biggest driving factors of this rally, which is reflected in the demand of Render Network as well.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH attempts to flip $2,300 into support
Ethereum (ETH) price has been consolidating within an ascending parallel channel since the broader market turned bullish around October 18, pushing north with key drivers including speculation of spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launching in the market.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Week Ahead: Altcoin plays for traders as Bitcoin crosses $42,000
Bitcoin price hit $40,000 over the weekend as investors anticipate a spot BTC ETF approval in January. Bitcoin trades around $42,000 and shows no signs of stopping. This article will focus on what to expect this week and the outlook for BTC and if the fourth cycle is any different.
Crypto exchanges serving Indian residents to comply with Anti-Money Laundering guidelines: Indian Parliament
Crypto exchanges serving Indian residents to face action if not compliant with Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Financial Terrorism guidelines.The process of registering offshore exchanges, Virtual Digital Asset service providers has been initiated.
Dogecoin breaks key $0.088 barrier ahead of tenth birthday, 87% DOGE holders at profit
As Dogecoin (DOGE) approaches its tenth anniversary on Wednesday, the Shiba-Inu-themed meme cryptocurrency has surpassed a crucial resistance level at $0.088076, reaching the highest level since mid-April.
Bitcoin price could rally to $45,000 ahead of BTC halving event in April 2024
Bitcoin price crossed the $41,000 mark on Binance, in its ongoing uptrend. BTC price rally is likely driven by the anticipation of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. There are more catalysts driving BTC price gains in the current cycle.
Analyzing potential $30k corrections ahead of BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin has slowed down its 2023 bull rally as it approaches the $37,000 level. After three weeks of consolidating around this level, BTC shows no directional bias whatsoever. Some investors speculate this could be an upward-sloping accumulation that leads to a $40,000 rally.