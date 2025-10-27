Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Pi Network – American Wrap 27 October
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE drops to $0.20 as SOPR metric resets
Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme coin by market capitalization, is trading above $0.2000 at the time of writing on Monday, after profit-taking and a shift in sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market trimmed gains from an intraday high of $0.2095.
XRP Price Forecast: XRP bulls defend critical support despite 40% drop in Open Interest
Ripple (XRP) remains above a key support of $2.61 at the time of writing on Monday. The international money transfer token has largely been in bullish hands since Thursday, reflecting a return of positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI climbs to fresh monthly high as migration boosts demand
Pi Network (PI) exceeds the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2638 at press time on Monday. The migration of Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, to the mainnet led to a surge in broader market demand that outpaced supply pressures. The technical outlook indicates a bullish trend, suggesting further gains if the PI token holds above $0.2638.
