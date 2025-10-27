TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Pi Network – American Wrap 27 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Pi Network – American Wrap 27 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE drops to $0.20 as SOPR metric resets

Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme coin by market capitalization, is trading above $0.2000 at the time of writing on Monday, after profit-taking and a shift in sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market trimmed gains from an intraday high of $0.2095.

XRP Price Forecast: XRP bulls defend critical support despite 40% drop in Open Interest 

Ripple (XRP) remains above a key support of $2.61 at the time of writing on Monday. The international money transfer token has largely been in bullish hands since Thursday, reflecting a return of positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI climbs to fresh monthly high as migration boosts demand

Pi Network (PI) exceeds the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2638 at press time on Monday. The migration of Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, to the mainnet led to a surge in broader market demand that outpaced supply pressures. The technical outlook indicates a bullish trend, suggesting further gains if the PI token holds above $0.2638.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally as retail demand returns

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally as retail demand returns

Meme Coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are advancing breakout rallies as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers, with Bitcoin crossing above $115,000. Amid the return of hopes for an “Uptober” rally in the market, retail demand is tailwinding the breakouts. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP extend gains, gear up for another bullish week

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP extend gains, gear up for another bullish week

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) extend gains on Monday after rallying more than 5%, 4%, and 10%, respectively, in the previous week. The technical outlook for these top three cryptocurrencies suggests further upside potential.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Pi Network, and Pump.fun gain bullish momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Pi Network, and Pump.fun gain bullish momentum

Zcash (ZEC), Pi Network (PI), and Pump.fun (PUMP) emerge as the top performers among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours, with double-digit gains. The recovery in ZEC, PI, and PUMP aligns with rising bullish momentum, signaling further gains if the broader cryptocurrency market holds steady.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.