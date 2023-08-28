FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & Markets – American Wrap 28 August

Cryptos |
Share:

Could volatility come back to crypto markets this week?

This week is jam-packed with events that are likely going to bring volatility back to crypto markets. Due to the type of events, this spike in volatility can be ephemeral, so investors need to be cautious.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
The Korea Federation of Banks is a bankers’ association, similar to the American Bankers Association. Its members are banks and financial institutions and it sets guidelines in lieu of protecting customer funds.
 
Investing and trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) holds over $3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in a single wallet that attracted the holdings over several months, wallet data from Arkham Intelligence shows. This makes it the third-largest bitcoin holder behind crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex, which hold $6.4 billion and $4.3 billion worth of tokens on single wallets respectively.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 26114.49
Today Daily Change 20.39
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 26094.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27589.22
Daily SMA50 28897.71
Daily SMA100 28435.42
Daily SMA200 27288.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26171.03
Previous Daily Low 25962.39
Previous Weekly High 26789.15
Previous Weekly Low 25358.25
Previous Monthly High 31848.1
Previous Monthly Low 28855.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26091.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26042.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 25980.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 25867.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 25772.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 26189.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 26284.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 26397.93

 

 

 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

South Korea requires crypto exchanges to set aside at least $2.3 million in reserves for customer protection

South Korea requires crypto exchanges to set aside at least $2.3 million in reserves for customer protection

The Korea Federation of Banks is a bankers’ association, similar to the American Bankers Association. Its members are banks and financial institutions and it sets guidelines in lieu of protecting customer funds.

More Cryptocurrencies News

What BASE and Optimism’s collaboration means for OP price

What BASE and Optimism’s collaboration means for OP price

Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE has triggered an on-chain bull rally. Built on Optimism’s OP stack, BASE’s popularity has allowed many investors to turn a few hundred dollars into impressive returns. In a recent announcement,  Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism said it is collaborating with BASE, an alliance that could benefit OP holders.

More Optimism News

Optimism, Sui, Hedera prices brace for over $138 million worth in token unlocks

Optimism, Sui, Hedera prices brace for over $138 million worth in token unlocks

Crypto tokens worth more than $150 million are set to be unlocked this week, $138 of them from projects such as SUI, OP and HBAR, according to data from Token Unlocks. Prices of both OP and HBAR slid ahead of this week’s cliff token unlocks.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama

Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme. 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location