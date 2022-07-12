What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?

Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.

Bitcoin price moved above the $17,591 to $21,706 range on July 8, indicating an overwhelming surge in buying pressure. This rally soaked up the selling pressure and still moved higher to retest the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,559.

Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down

Tezos price continues to consolidate under a high-time-frame resistance barrier that has prevented any upside for roughly a month. The recent recovery lead to a failed attempt at breaking out, suggesting that the sellers are still present.

Tezos price witnessed a sell-off on June 12 that pushed it below the $1.67 support level. After this breakdown, XTZ lost 29% of its value before forming a stable bottom around $1.17 on June 18.

How Avalanche’s AVAX price represents the Crypto market as a whole

Avalanche price shows a lack of bullish interest in larger time frames. It appears the bulls want to negotiate for lower prices, likely in the $12 price zone. If market conditions persist, a 40% decline will be inevitable as the bears are currently suppressing the AVAX price into the ascending trend line. A breach through the supportive barrier will likely catalyze an influx of bearish volatility.

Avalanche price currently trades at $17.52. A breach of the July 4 lows at $16 could be the signal intraday traders are looking for in order to join the downtrend targeting $12. The Volume Profile Indicator confounds the idea of a downtrend continuation as the bears still have complete control of the order books.