What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
Bitcoin price moved above the $17,591 to $21,706 range on July 8, indicating an overwhelming surge in buying pressure. This rally soaked up the selling pressure and still moved higher to retest the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,559.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price continues to consolidate under a high-time-frame resistance barrier that has prevented any upside for roughly a month. The recent recovery lead to a failed attempt at breaking out, suggesting that the sellers are still present.
Tezos price witnessed a sell-off on June 12 that pushed it below the $1.67 support level. After this breakdown, XTZ lost 29% of its value before forming a stable bottom around $1.17 on June 18.
How Avalanche’s AVAX price represents the Crypto market as a whole
Avalanche price shows a lack of bullish interest in larger time frames. It appears the bulls want to negotiate for lower prices, likely in the $12 price zone. If market conditions persist, a 40% decline will be inevitable as the bears are currently suppressing the AVAX price into the ascending trend line. A breach through the supportive barrier will likely catalyze an influx of bearish volatility.
Avalanche price currently trades at $17.52. A breach of the July 4 lows at $16 could be the signal intraday traders are looking for in order to join the downtrend targeting $12. The Volume Profile Indicator confounds the idea of a downtrend continuation as the bears still have complete control of the order books.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana price shows strong macro technicals. Defining the true market bottom will be more challenging as SOL price could continue falling to $17.
Will Ethereum 2.0 save the ETH price from another 25% decline?
Ethereum price could commence another liquidity hunt targeting $950. The bulls will need to step in soon to alter the bearish narrative, as market sentiment alone is failing to reach higher targets of anticipated bullrun.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.