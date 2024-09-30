Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 30 September

Bitcoin holds steady above $65,000 as decade old whale wallet activates
Bitcoin (BTC) whale wallets from the time when creator Satoshi was still online have recently noted activity. Miner wallets from this era and whale wallets from nearly 11 years ago either transferred funds or took profits on their holdings in September.
XRP eyes over 5% gains, could break above July 2024 high amidst positive developments
Ripple (XRP), a cross-border payment remittance firm is making strides in the development of its stablecoin Ripple USD (RUSD). The asset is in the testing phase on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain.
Ethereum based crypto mixer Tornado Cash founder to face trial on alleged money laundering
Tornado Cash is a cryptocurrency mixer based on the Ethereum blockchain. Tornado Cash’s co-founder Roman Storm faces three charges from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) that carry a maximum prison term of 20 years each, alongside a conspiracy charge that warrants up to five years in prison.
