Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cosmos – European Wrap 27 November

Bitcoin price rallied to its local peak of $38,400 on November 24, before pulling back to $37,300, early on Monday. The asset’s late October to early November rally was driven by rising stablecoin reserves on exchanges, according to Santiment data. A similar outcome is expected from the declining stablecoin dominance.

Bitcoin mining difficulty noted a difficulty adjustment at block height 818496. The mining difficulty was raised by 5.07%, and climbed to 67.96 Trillion, a record high. The current average hashrate of the entire network is 493.22 EH/s, according to data from explorer.btc.com.

Ripple (XRP) price is in a multi-month consolidative pattern that could provide patient holders with handsome gains. The head-and-shoulders setup (a bullish variety) is almost close to being complete. If the XRP price continues to scale higher and produce a breakout, it could trigger a swift rally to the upside.

XRP price action from March 2022 to November 2023 has produced an inverse head-and-shoulders setup. This technical formation contains three distinctive swing lows, with the central one deeper than the other two. This swing low is termed the head, and the swing lows on either side of the head are usually of comparable depths and are named shoulders. Hence, the namesake.

The Cosmos Network brings together independent and scalable blockchains, making it possible for these chains to communicate with each other. Cosmos (ATOM) holders can stake their token to earn a yield and participate in the project’s governance process.

After the approval of a recent vote on ATOM halving, slashing the token’s inflation in half, founder Jae Kwon shared his thoughts on leading a fork of the Cosmos Hub. Kwon was against the halving proposal, however it passed and the founder is keen on coordinating a split.