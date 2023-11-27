Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cosmos – European Wrap 27 November

Bitcoin price sustains above $37,200 as mining difficulty hits record high
Bitcoin price rallied to its local peak of $38,400 on November 24, before pulling back to $37,300, early on Monday. The asset’s late October to early November rally was driven by rising stablecoin reserves on exchanges, according to Santiment data. A similar outcome is expected from the declining stablecoin dominance.
Bitcoin mining difficulty noted a difficulty adjustment at block height 818496. The mining difficulty was raised by 5.07%, and climbed to 67.96 Trillion, a record high. The current average hashrate of the entire network is 493.22 EH/s, according to data from explorer.btc.com.
XRP Price Forecast: This setup could propel Ripple to $1
Ripple (XRP) price is in a multi-month consolidative pattern that could provide patient holders with handsome gains. The head-and-shoulders setup (a bullish variety) is almost close to being complete. If the XRP price continues to scale higher and produce a breakout, it could trigger a swift rally to the upside.
XRP price action from March 2022 to November 2023 has produced an inverse head-and-shoulders setup. This technical formation contains three distinctive swing lows, with the central one deeper than the other two. This swing low is termed the head, and the swing lows on either side of the head are usually of comparable depths and are named shoulders. Hence, the namesake.
Cosmos Hub founder plans fork, ATOM holders may receive token airdrop
The Cosmos Network brings together independent and scalable blockchains, making it possible for these chains to communicate with each other. Cosmos (ATOM) holders can stake their token to earn a yield and participate in the project’s governance process.
After the approval of a recent vote on ATOM halving, slashing the token’s inflation in half, founder Jae Kwon shared his thoughts on leading a fork of the Cosmos Hub. Kwon was against the halving proposal, however it passed and the founder is keen on coordinating a split.
Now listen up Cosmonauts. Despite our voting NWV #848 has ended up passing, something that isn't too surprising (though it would be good to know whether the later votes came from newly purchased atoms) @cosmos @Allinbits_inc #raptureparty #atomone— antechristus #343 (@jaekwon) November 25, 2023
Now let's coordinate a split.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
IMX, 1INCH, DYDX tokens worth $105 million will unlock in the upcoming week
Cryptocurrency token unlock events are lined up for next week, ImmutableX (IMX), 1INCH, dYdX (DYDX), will unlock $105 million worth of assets. Token unlock events influence prices of assets if they account for more than 1% of the circulating supply.
Cardano based project commits to AI integration with launch of AI-powered Girolamo
CardanoGPT, based on Cardano, begins a new phase of exploring AI and blockchain with the launch of Girolamo. The launch of the AI powered entity represents CardanoGPT’s exploration of AI applications within the blockchain framework.
Solana USDC transfer volume exceeds $70 billion, hits 6-month peak
Stablecoin USDC transfer volume on Solana climbed to $71 million in November. This marks a 6-month peak for the Ethereum alternative token, as seen in the chart below. Solana hit this milestone while the trading volume for the altcoin on DEXes hit a peak.
Cosmos community passes proposal to slash ATOM inflation, seeks long-term profitability
A Cosmos proposal to reduce ATOM’s inflation rate and improve its security was passed by the Cosmos Hub community. The proposal will reduce the annual interest rate for stakers, in exchange for long term profitability and price growth in ATOM.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.