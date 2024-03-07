FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Render & Cryptos – American Wrap 7 March

Bitcoin price shows strength, Bitget MD cites investors' steadfast optimism toward BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) is not done with its upside potential and is on course with a recovery rally only days after detaching from its peak in what could be attributed to massive sell orders. Meanwhile, theories continue to circulate about why the gains are far from over for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high from November 2021, as it moved above the $69,000 mark. Economists at Deutsche Bank lay out five reasons why it is trading at a record high – and will stay high.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 67429.71
Today Daily Change 1310.43
Today Daily Change % 1.98
Today daily open 66119.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56919.85
Daily SMA50 49108.29
Daily SMA100 45828.5
Daily SMA200 37877.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 67645
Previous Daily Low 62843
Previous Weekly High 64046.42
Previous Weekly Low 50913.39
Previous Monthly High 64046.42
Previous Monthly Low 41852.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65810.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 64677.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 63426.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 60733.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 58624.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 68228.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 70337.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 73030.52

 

 

Render Network (RNDR) hit a new all-time high on Thursday, with the RNDR price climbing to $10.30 on Binance. The AI token narrative has made a comeback with NVIDIA’s upcoming AI conference and Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman. 
RNDR
 
