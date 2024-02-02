Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Sui — Asian Wrap 02 February

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.
Chainlink surges to two-year high after dormant coins change hands
Chainlink (LINK) price has risen by more than 17% on Friday, reaching its highest level since January 2021, partly fuelled by sudden movements of long-held coins. Momentum indicators suggest that Chainlink’s upward trend is strong and may continue if positive sentiment is maintained.
Sui price volatility increases with $53 million worth of SUI tokens due to hit markets
Sui (SUI) price is down a fraction with heightened volatility as holders prepare for 34.62 million SUI tokens worth $53.31 million to hit the market as part of community early access program.
