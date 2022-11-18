- Cosmos price consolidates around $10.00 ahead of a potential 21% falling triangle breakout to $7.71.
- The Cosmos Hub community digests reasons that led to the rejection of ATOM 2.0 implementation proposal.
- The triangle’s horizontal support at $9.75 could invalidate the bearish outlook in ATOM if defended.
Cosmos price continues to drop steadily in the wake of a rejection encountered at $12.40 late last week when bulls attempted to recoup losses emanating from the untimely collapse of FTX. A higher low pattern printed below a falling trend line suggests that bears are in back control. Support at $9.75 may be the only wall separating ATOM from a possible 21% descent to $7.71.
Valuable lessons learnt from the most recent Cosmos Hub vote
The Cosmos Hub recently came out to vote in large numbers on a proposal that would oversee the implementation of ATOM 2.0. Although many voted in favor of the proposed changes discussed in this article, the proposal could not move forward, thanks to a rule that seeks to prevent the possibility of 51% attacks on the network.
According to the Cosmos Hub development team, the rejected proposal highlights important lessons that must be learnt. For instance, the authors will need to provide more clarity in future proposals, making them easily digestible.
The development team believes the community should be given enough time to deliberate the implications of significant changes. Neutral discussion spaces will help in demystifying the proposals while encouraging feedback.
1/— Cosmos Hub ⚛️ (@cosmoshub) November 16, 2022
The @CosmosHub community is diverse, passionate and engaged - the governance process for proposals 81-83 demonstrated this.
The Cosmos Hub community founded the Interchain, and has consistently fought for the advancement of the Interchain.
Cosmos price screams sell, these are the levels to watch
Cosmos price trades at $9.97 after failing to break above resistance from a falling trend line. Its position at the apex of a falling triangle pattern means that price consolidation will take place before a breakout is confirmed.
The appearance of a triangle, especially one with a flat bottom, often points to a continuing downtrend. In other words, Cosmos price is in grave danger of a 21% decline to $7.71. Nevertheless, traders cannot fire up their sell orders until ATOM slides below the triangle’s horizontal base at $9.75. The 21% breakout is calculated by taking the distance between the pattern’s widest points, extrapolated below the Cosmos price breakout point, the usual method used by technical analysts.
ATOMUSD four-hour chart
The position of Cosmos price below all the major moving averages; the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red), the 100-day EMA (in blue), and the 200 EMA (in purple) further implies that buyers are disadvantaged. Therefore, a four-hour candlestick close under the triangle support at $9.75 could ignite a sell-off to $7.71.
Given we haven’t yet had a breakout, bulls still have a say in the direction ATOM may take in the coming sessions into the weekend, especially if a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is considered.
For that reason, a bullish breakout above the descending trend line resistance cannot be ruled out just yet. Traders waiting for a move to the upside should wait until Cosmos price breaks and holds above the trend line before activating long positions for possible profit booking at $12.40 and $15.58, respectively.
