Cosmos price is at the tail end of the FTX-triggered sell-off as bulls prepare for a 27.51% move to $13.40.

The Cosmos community votes against a proposal to implement the ATOM 2.0 whitepaper.

A daily candlestick close above the 23.6% Fibonacci is necessary for the resumption of ATOM’s uptrend to $13.40.

Cosmos price is about to close the second bullish candle on the day after exhausting its sharp freefall at $9.36. The interchain service provider trades at $10.54 on Tuesday amid an aggressive push by the bulls to positively flip ATOM’s outlook.

Despite this minor rebound, Cosmos price is not out of the woods and closing the day above resistance at $10.87 will ensure the uptrend holds.

The Cosmos Hub community surprisingly rejects the ATOM 2.0 proposal

The Cosmos Hub community left many surprised after rejecting a proposal to implement the ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. Following two weeks of a hotly contested vote, community members said no to Proposal #82 – referring to ATOM 2.0, “a new vision for the Cosmos Hub.’

Ethan Buchman, the co-founder of Cosmos, was the brain behind the whitepaper publicized as the next big thing in Cosmos Hub’s evolution. Buchman suggested changing the project’s tokenomics in addition to developing two new tools; the Interchain Allocator and the Interchain Scheduler.

The tools were to be harnessed to solidify the Cosmos Hub as one of the most outstanding chains across the wider Cosmos ecosystem. However, the proposal turned out to be one of the most controversial in ATOM’s history, with an impeccable turnout of 73.41% of the network’s total supply.

In the end, 47.51% of all the votes were cast in favor of the proposal, 37.39% voted “NoWithVeto,” with 13.27% not turning up for the vote. Only a small percentage of the community (1.82%) voted against the proposal.

It is worth noting that while most votes were in favor of ATOM 2.0, the proposal failed to pass because Cosmos Hub’s governance demands that if 33.4% of the votes cast opt for “NoWithVeto,” the proposal tanks – as a way to prevent the network from falling victim to 51% attacks.

“To those that voted NoWithVeto, I respect your decision and hear you loud and clear: the proposal in its current form is untenable. Even if it passed, amendments would be necessary!” Buchman reacted via Twitter.

Can traders squeeze more gains from Cosmos price?

Cosmos price is on the cusp of flipping bullish, leaving behind bearish chains it has been entangled in since FTX and Alameda imploded. The second bullish candle appears to close the gap to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. A 12-hour to a daily candle close above this level is necessary to cement the bulls’ presence in the market.

This bullish move could also champion the release of a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in the 12-hour time frame chart. Before traders fire up their buy orders, they must wait for the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) to cross above the 26-day EMA (in brown).

ATOMUSD 12-hour chart

The MACD’s subsequent move toward the mean line and possibly into the positive region might bolster ATOM to the potential take-profit target at $13.40 – a 61.8% retracement from support at $9.32. Stubbornly bullish traders can wait until Cosmos makes a 100% pullback to $15.81.

On the other hand, Cosmos will stay in the woods until it breaks and holds above the 23.6% Fibonacci at $10.87. Short positions targeting a retest of support at $9.32 will immediately turn profitable if ATOM fails to break the hurdle at $10.87.